SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Taiwan's Fubon Financial
Holding is weighing a bid for Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group's 39 percent stake in PT Bank Pan
Indonesia Tbk (Panin), two people familiar with the
matter said.
"This is real," one of the sources said. "Some banks have
pitched to Fubon for a mandate."
ANZ is inviting preliminary bids and there is a very short
list of bidders, the source added, as Australian banks scramble
to raise capital to meet a regulatory demand for more money to
be held in reserve against their large mortgage books.
Fubon confirmed to Reuters that it is evaluating a potential
investment in Panin but declined to provide further detail.
Officials at ANZ declined to comment on Fubon's interest,
which was first reported by Bloomberg. Spanish lender Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) is also interested,
Bloomberg said.
BBVA declined to comment on the Panin stake, which Reuters'
sources said is worth $612 million.
Reuters reported on Aug. 21 that ANZ hired Goldman Sachs
for the sale, which is expected to attract bidders from
China, Taiwan and Japan.
Previous talks between ANZ and Japan's Mizuho Financial
Group over the Panin stake stalled, partly because
Mizuho's request for Panin board seats was opposed by the
Gunawan family that controls 46.5 percent of the Indonesian
lender, people familiar with the matter said.
