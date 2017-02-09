WARSAW Feb 9 The chief executive of Poland's
Bank Pekao SA said on Thursday he would like to remain
in his post to develop the bank amid speculations that he could
step down after Polish state-run entities bought a major stake
at the bank last year.
Luigi Lovaglio has been highly valued by investors as head
of the bank and analysts have worried that his potential
departure could hurt the lender's prospects.
"It would be great to be able to continue the program of the
bank's development," Lovaglio told a news conference through an
interpreter.
He also said it will be a challenge for the bank to repeat
its 2016 net profit of 2.28 billion zlotys ($565.34 million) in
2017, adding that on a comparable basis the profit will rise.
($1 = 4.0330 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)