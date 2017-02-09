WARSAW Feb 9 The chief executive of Poland's Bank Pekao SA said on Thursday he would like to remain in his post to develop the bank amid speculations that he could step down after Polish state-run entities bought a major stake at the bank last year.

Luigi Lovaglio has been highly valued by investors as head of the bank and analysts have worried that his potential departure could hurt the lender's prospects.

"It would be great to be able to continue the program of the bank's development," Lovaglio told a news conference through an interpreter.

He also said it will be a challenge for the bank to repeat its 2016 net profit of 2.28 billion zlotys ($565.34 million) in 2017, adding that on a comparable basis the profit will rise. ($1 = 4.0330 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)