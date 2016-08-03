WARSAW Aug 3 Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations, helped by gains on Visa Europe shares sale.

Net profit of UniCredit's Polish arm rose to 690.5 million zlotys ($178.97 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 620 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.8582 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)