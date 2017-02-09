WARSAW Feb 9 Bank Pekao SA posted a 13-percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as the bank's results in the same period a year ago suffered from payments to bank guarantee funds after the collapse of small lender SK Bank.

Net profit at Poland's No.2 lender rose to 495 million zloty ($122.58 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a profit of 483 million zloty.

Pekao also said it would propose a dividend of 8.68 zloty per share, or 99.9 percent of 2016 profit. The bank's full-year 2016 net profit amounted to 2.28 billion zloty. ($1 = 4.0381 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)