WARSAW Feb 9 Bank Pekao SA posted a
13-percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as the
bank's results in the same period a year ago suffered from
payments to bank guarantee funds after the collapse of small
lender SK Bank.
Net profit at Poland's No.2 lender rose to 495 million zloty
($122.58 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a
profit of 483 million zloty.
Pekao also said it would propose a dividend of 8.68 zloty
per share, or 99.9 percent of 2016 profit. The bank's full-year
2016 net profit amounted to 2.28 billion zloty.
($1 = 4.0381 zlotys)
