WARSAW Nov 10 Bank Pekao booked an 8.5-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, slightly above market estimates due to higher loan volumes and interest income margins, Poland's No.2 lender said on Monday.

Pekao, the Polish arm of Italy's UniCredit, earned 704 million zlotys ($208 million) compared with 678 million seen in an analyst poll. ($1 = 3.3904 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)