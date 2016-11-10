WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* The chief executive of Bank Pekao, a unit of Italy's Unicredit, said on Thursday the bank's net profit was likely to fall by single-digit percentage points this year.

* "We are on a good path ... to limiting the difference (between the net profit this year and last year) to a single-digit (decline in terms of percentage points)," Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio told a news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Marcin Goettig)