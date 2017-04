People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in banks gain ahead of RBI policy review due on Dec. 2. Traders say the gains are in anticipation of a rate cut.

India's GDP growth to slow to 5.1 pct, but no rate cut yet, according to a Reuters Poll.

The Bank Nifty adds as much as 2.5 percent to hit a record high of 18,468.4.

State Bank of India gains 3.9 percent to hit the highest level since November 2010.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) adds 2.3 percent, while Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) trading 4.7 percent higher.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)