LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Russell Schofield-Bezer has been
appointed as head of EMEA DCM at HSBC, the bank said on Monday.
Schofield-Bezer replaces Roger Thomson, who has been
appointed as global business manager of sales and origination,
covering all of global market's client facing businesses across
debt capital markets, institutional and corporate sales
globally.
Schofield-Bezer, who joined HSBC in 2006 as European head of
corporate derivatives sales, will continue to be responsible for
the EMEA corporate treasury solutions group, which is tasked
with the delivery of HSBC's range of global markets products and
solutions for corporates across DCM, risk advisory, and
corporate sales.