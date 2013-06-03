LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Russell Schofield-Bezer has been appointed as head of EMEA DCM at HSBC, the bank said on Monday.

Schofield-Bezer replaces Roger Thomson, who has been appointed as global business manager of sales and origination, covering all of global market's client facing businesses across debt capital markets, institutional and corporate sales globally.

Schofield-Bezer, who joined HSBC in 2006 as European head of corporate derivatives sales, will continue to be responsible for the EMEA corporate treasury solutions group, which is tasked with the delivery of HSBC's range of global markets products and solutions for corporates across DCM, risk advisory, and corporate sales.