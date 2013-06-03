By Philip Wright

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Russell Schofield-Bezer as head of EMEA debt capital markets at HSBC, replacing Roger Thomson who had been in the job for the last seven years and who is taking on a new role as global business manager, sales and origination, the bank said on Monday.

Schofield-Bezer's previous position was as head of EMEA corporate treasury solutions, with a remit across DCM, risk advisory, and corporate sales. He will continue to be responsible for this group for the foreseeable future.

He joined HSBC in 2006 as European head of corporate derivatives sales, having previously been head of Northern European corporate derivative sales at JP Morgan. In his new role, he will report to Bryan Pascoe, global head of DCM, and Thibaut de Roux, head of EMEA global markets.

Thomson's newly created position within the bank covers all of the bank's client-facing businesses across DCM and institutional and corporate sales. Thomson will report to John O'Sullivan, COO of global markets.

The regional COOs and business managers for sales and DCM will report functionally to Thomson in addition to their existing local reporting lines.