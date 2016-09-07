DUBAI, Sept 7 Oman's Bank Sohar :

* Bank Sohar has closed a 35 million rial ($90.9 million) subordinated debt issue that will boost its Tier 2 or supplementary capital, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

* No details of the issue were given in the statement, except to say the debt was bought by pension funds, large Omani corporates and individual investors.

* "The raise will significantly improve the bank's capital position, allowing it to support the local economy more strongly through greater ability to provide finance for deserving projects," the bank said.($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)