DUBAI, Sept 7 Oman's Bank Sohar :
* Bank Sohar has closed a 35 million rial ($90.9 million)
subordinated debt issue that will boost its Tier 2 or
supplementary capital, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
* No details of the issue were given in the statement,
except to say the debt was bought by pension funds, large Omani
corporates and individual investors.
* "The raise will significantly improve the bank's capital
position, allowing it to support the local economy more strongly
through greater ability to provide finance for deserving
projects," the bank said.($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)