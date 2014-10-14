Chinese developer to bring Xiongan frenzy to offshore investors
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
(Clarifies in first paragraph that merger still being discussed, not definitely happening)
DUBAI Oct 14 Bank Sohar, the Omani lender in talks on a possible merger with larger rival Bank Dhofar, scrapped plans for a convertible bond issue and will instead undertake a 40 million rial ($103.9 million) rights issue, it said on Tuesday.
The bank, the sultanate's fifth-largest by assets, had said in May that it would issue a mandatory convertible bond worth 70 million rials to help boost its Tier 1 - or core - capital.
However, in a bourse filing on Tuesday, it said its board had decided against issuing the convertible "due to uncertainty regarding its eligibility as an additional Tier 1 instrument".
Instead, Bank Sohar will complete a rights issue, subject to regulatory approval, for a smaller amount as "this is the capital requirement to support the future growth of the bank," with a further 30 million rial issue possible in the future if the lender requires the extra capital.
Bank Sohar's Tier 1 ratio was 10.39 percent at the end of the second quarter, with its total capital adequacy ratio - combined Tier 1 and Tier 2 (or supplementary) capital - at 13.90 percent, according to figures on its website.
By comparison, the median Tier 1 capital ratio in the Omani banking system was 11.97 percent at the end of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. (1 US dollar = 0.3850 Omani rial) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
SHANGHAI, April 17 An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves.