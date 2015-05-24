DUBAI May 24 Oman's Bank Sohar has
invited banks to participate in a $250 million debut loan to
fund its general business activities, with the marketing of the
deal expected to close by end of June, the arranger of the
facility said on Sunday.
The bank, which is in talks about a possible merger with
larger rival Bank Dhofar, will raise funds with a
three-year lifespan and will pay a margin of 120 basis points
over the London interbank offered rate (Libor).
Bank Sohar has picked Arab Banking Corporation as
the sole arranger and bookrunner for the loan syndication, Arab
Banking Corporation said in a press statement on Sunday.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)