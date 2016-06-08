DUBAI, June 8 Oman's Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar have agreed on the share swap ratio of their proposed merger, Bank Sohar said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Every one share of Bank Dhofar will be exchanged for 1.29 shares of Bank Sohar, the statement said.

Bank Sohar has been in talks with larger rival Bank Dhofar over a potential merger since 2013. In April, Bank Dhofar said it had completed due diligence and communicated terms of a deal to Bank Sohar.

