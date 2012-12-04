LONDON Dec 4 A former chairman of HBOS
said on Tuesday that the bank grew its corporate lending too
aggressively, contributing to its near collapse during the
financial crisis of 2008.
Dennis Stevenson, chairman of the bank between 2001 and
2009, said in written evidence to Britain's Parliamentary
Commission on Banking Standards, that mistakes were made in
relation to the degree of corporate lending pursued.
"It is clear, with the benefit of hindsight, that mistakes
were made in the degree of corporate lending...The FSA is almost
certainly right to suggest that the corporate division grew too
quickly," he said.