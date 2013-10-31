* Top banks see slide in trading revenue
* Fixed income, currency trading the main losers
* Equity deals take bigger slice of trading pie
* Trend to continue into year-end
By Simon Jessop and Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 31 Europe's leading investment banks
took a trading revenue battering in the third quarter that shows
no signs of reversing before the end of the year and gives a
glimpse into the upheaval facing the industry as a whole.
The combination of a regulatory drive to make markets less
risky, a reduction in banks trading for their own account and
the end of a 30-year bull market in fixed income is forcing all
banks to rethink their operations and, in most cases, shrink.
Fixed income and currency desks took the biggest Q3 hits -
to leave equities with a larger slice of the trading pie - as
concern over a scaling back of U.S. stimulus crimped volumes,
scuppering a tentative rebound seen at the start of the year.
Deutsche Bank, UBS and Credit Suisse
reported a collective drop in trading income of around
$2.5 billion after lower client activity in a "subdued" and
"difficult" trading environment.
BNP Paribas and Barclays also reported
double-digit percentage drops in revenues from their fixed
income businesses - a weaker trend begun by U.S. banks such as
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
While revenues normally take a seasonal dip in the third
quarter, most of the banks also saw a drop year-on-year, as the
slide was exacerbated by economic and political uncertainty.
"We expect Q4 trading to be more of the same. It's
seasonally the weakest quarter for FICC (fixed income,
currencies and commodities) as sales and trading desks typically
take a lot of risk off from mid-November in the context of lower
liquidity," said Kinner Lakhani, European banking analyst at
Citi.
Beyond seasonal trends, regulation and de-risking of bank
balance sheets are set to further pressure FICC in the long run.
Stock trading revenues at the top 11 global investment banks
are set to rise $11 billion into 2015 while FICC revenues will
fall $2 billion, leaving the market as a whole much smaller than
at its pre-crisis peak, according to UBS research.
FICC units are particularly vulnerable to the sweep of
regulatory change to make markets more transparent and banks
take less risk, in a bid to prevent another financial crisis.
Part of that involves forcing more deals on to exchanges,
pressuring margins, particularly in FICC units, which rely on
bespoke deals, and this has jump-started a retreat by banks from
areas where they do not have a dominant position.
"There is a swing (from FICC to equities) ... but the margin
on trading equities is lower, so if all of these big guys want
to be equity traders, there won't be enough equity for them to
trade," said Arun Melmane, banking analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
"So some will win and some will lose."
UBS data showed the top investment banks saw a 20 percent
slide in FICC and 47 percent in equities between 2006/7 and
2012, contributing to a revenue pool of around $300 billion, of
which FICC accounts for more than half.
OCTOBER BLUES
Although banks report in different ways, amalgamating
numbers from Deutsche, UBS and Credit Suisse suggests trading
revenues dropped $2.5 billion quarter-on-quarter, based on
current exchange rates, Reuters calculations show.
Barclays and BNP both noted weakness in fixed income and a
stronger year-on-year showing in equities.
In European equities, volumes traded on the FTSEurofirst 300
index dropped 8 percent in July to September, their
first quarterly drop this year and the second quietest
three-month period since 2006, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Fixed income suffered more, as trade in German government
debt fell 21 percent, the steepest quarterly fall in nearly two
years. Cash corporate credit volumes fell 16 percent in the
third-quarter, Tradeweb said.
Average daily currency trade fell 7.6 percent in the third
quarter from the second, data from CLS Bank, which operates the
largest foreign exchange settlement system, showed.
Hopes for a marked reversal of that trend in the fourth
quarter look slim given daily volumes in both bonds and stocks
in October are running below their January to June average, hit
by a U.S. government shutdown.
While Tradeweb and CLS gave no October numbers, a spot
trader at a large European bank in London said foreign exchange
volumes were "anecdotally down 20-30 percent".
A tailing off in volatility as central bank monetary
largesse limited price moves contributed to those lower volumes
and reduced demand for some stock and bond derivatives.
While that is likely to broadly remain the case into 2014,
market concern about the impact of an eventual reduction in
stimulus globally is likely to keep trading volumes in check.
In addition, UBS said in its results statement, client
demand to trade could also be held back by unresolved issues
from the European sovereign debt crisis, the health of the
region's banking system and a mixed outlook for global growth.
"This would once again make improvements in prevailing
market conditions unlikely, and would consequently generate
headwinds for revenue growth, net interest margins and net new
money," they wrote.