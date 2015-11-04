* C.bank approves plan to save Uralsib
* Tycoon takes control of top-30 bank
* DIA to lend 81 bln roubles to help bank
* Uralsib largest bank saved since 2011
MOSCOW, Nov 4 Russian businessman Vladimir Kogan
has acquired 82 percent of Uralsib Bank's shares as part of a
central bank plan to avert bankruptcy at the top-30 Russian
lender, the bank said on Wednesday.
The Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) will also give Uralsib
loans for 14 billion roubles ($224 million) for six years and 67
billion roubles ($1 billion) for 10 years to help improve its
financial position, the state agency said.
Uralsib is Russia's 26th largest bank by assets, according
to an Interfax ranking, and it is the biggest bank to be saved
with central bank funds since Bank of Moscow in 2011.
It will continue its activity as now, including fulfilling
its obligations to its clients, the central bank said.
As well as reimbursing insured depositors when Russian banks
are unable to meet their obligations, DIA distributes loans to
troubled banks as part of bailout proceedings with money it
receives from the central bank.
Russian banks have seen their capital levels eroded and
profits slump as an economic slowdown linked to weak commodity
prices and sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have caused bad
loans to rise and dampened demand for lending.
Kogan is the largest shareholder in the Neftegazindustriya
firm, which owns the Afipsky oil refinery, and Russian media
reported on Tuesday he was in line to buy a controlling stake in
Uralsib.
Forbes estimates that Kogan is worth almost $1 billion.
He agreed the 82 percent stake purchase with Uralsib
shareholder Nikolai Tsvetkov, who will retain a minority stake
in the bank, Uralsib said on Wednesday.
Uralsib's press service told Reuters on Tuesday that talks
with investors over a deal to buy a stake in the bank were in
their final stages but refused to give more details.
Fitch ratings agency lowered Uralsib's long-term
foreign-currency issuer default rating to 'B-' in the middle of
October because of a weakening of the bank's capitalisation,
asset quality and profitability.
Earlier, Russian agencies reported that Alfa Bank and Credit
Bank of Moscow, among other lenders, were interested
in buying Uralsib.
($1 = 62.4362 roubles)
