By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, June 8 PT Bank Windu Kentjana
International Tbk said on Monday it was pursuing
"corporate action" when queried by the bourse about a media
report stating it was in acquisition talks with China
Construction Bank Corp (CCB) .
Shares of the Indonesian lender rose as much as 18 percent
to a record high on the day of the filing, which came after
newspaper Kompas cited a financial services official as saying
China's second-largest bank by assets had submitted a proposal
to buy Bank Windu and was looking to acquire another.
CCB and the Indonesian official, Deputy Commissioner for
Banking Supervision Mulya Siregar, were not available to comment
when contacted by Reuters.
An Indonesian bank deal would be rare for a Chinese
state-owned lender, and would add to a string of foreign firms
buying into a sector enjoying strong net interest margins
relative to Southeast Asian peers.
Meanwhile in China, slowing profit growth has sent banks
expanding abroad.
"It is true that there is a corporate action in the
company's business plan, but this is not final yet and it still
requires some approvals from the relevant regulator," Bank Windu
said.
Foreign banks can own up to 40 percent of an Indonesian
lender. A 40 percent stake in Bank Windu would be worth around
776 billion rupiah ($58.02 million) based on current market
prices.
When asked on the matter by Reuters, banking supervisor
Nelson Tampubolon of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority
did not say whether CCB had approached Bank Windu.
However he said CCB could bring expertise in infrastructure
loans to a country seeking project funding, and could be exempt
from the foreign ownership cap.
"If it (CCB) only acquires one bank, then the 40 percent
rule applies," Tampubolon said in a text message. "But if it
buys two and merges them, then the supervisor can give more
leeway above 40 percent."
Indonesia previously granted an exemption last year,
allowing Japan's J Trust Co Ltd to buy nearly 100
percent of troubled Bank Mutiara.
Recent inroads into Indonesia's banking sector include
Shinhan Bank - part of South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group
- receiving regulatory approval in April to buy 40
percent of Bank Metro Express.
In February, an affiliate of Japan's Sumitomo Corp
bought 17.5 percent of PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk
for 5.93 trillion rupiah.
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)