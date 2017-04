Dec 26 Bank Zenit OAO :

* Says Bradehurst Management Ltd has divested its 5 pct stake in company

* Says Gatehill Ltd has increased its stake in company to 8.69524848 pct from 4.224617999 pct

* Says Laverson Consultants Ltd acquired 6.446461317 pct stake in company

* Says Jackfield Trading Ltd acquired 6.446461317 pct stake in company Source texts: bit.ly/1vgaQ10, bit.ly/1H1qZQ8, bit.ly/1xjlPuN, bit.ly/1rmSMXL, Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)