Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Bank of Baroda Ltd(BOB.NS) fall percent after index provider MSCI said it will delete the stock from its MSCI global standard indexes, effective June 2.

The index provider did not specify the reasons behind the deletion, which was announced on its website on Monday.

Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) has gained 48.1 percent so far in 2014 compared to a 15.8 percent return by the NSE index .NSEI in the same period.

Shares in Bank of Baroda were trading down 2 percent to 949 rupees as of 11:09 a.m.

