ISTANBUL, Aug 7 The future of Turkey's Bank Asya
looked dim on Thursday after the authorities cancelled its tax
collection and social security payment deals - a sign according
to observers the government may be a step closer to winding down
the controversial lender.
Bank Asya has seen its profits and capital base
collapse since it found itself at the centre of a power struggle
between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his former ally
Fethullah Gulen, the Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded
the bank but has since become Erdogan's foe.
Gulen is now based in the United States but his Cemaat
movement is still seen as a threat to Erdogan's increasingly
authoritarian style of government.
State-owned companies and institutional depositors loyal to
Erdogan have withdrawn 4 billion lira ($1.8 billion), or some 20
percent of the bank's total deposits earlier in the year,
according to media reports. Bank Asya's first quarter profit
fell 9 percent to around 41 million lira and its deposits fell
24 percent in the same period. It reports second quarter results
on Monday.
Shares in the bank tumbled 5.3 percent on Thursday morning
and were then suspended after the revenue administration said in
a statement that an agreement between the finance ministry and
Bank Asya allowing the bank to collect taxes had been cancelled.
A while later, the Social Security Institution said in a
statement it had cancelled its contract with the bank, effective
Sept. 8.
In response to the loss of the tax deal Bank Asya said it
would "not have a significant impact" on its activities, but one
analyst took it as a sign that the government was planning to
wind down the bank and said it could prompt further deposit
outflows from Bank Asya.
"The termination of tax collection protocols between Bank
Asya and the finance ministry is a big sign that they are
looking to wind down its deposit base," he said, declining to be
quoted by name because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"This is the first solid action that the government took on
Bank Asya since mid-December. The government thinks that the
bank is controlled by Cemaat and they are against this. We might
see further actions in the next days."
Bank Asya is one of four Islamic lenders in Turkey. It
started operating in 1996 and has 272 branches.
COUNTER-STATEMENTS
Adding to the confusion, top government officials appeared
to be at odds over a possible state purchase of the bank.
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Wednesday
state-run Ziraat Bank, which is looking to launch its own
Islamic banking unit, could buy Bank Asya, but an advisor to
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan subsequently denied such a plan.
"This buyout is not on the agenda under current financial
criteria... If a bank's 2.8 billion lira worth of receivables
are non-performing loans, its out of the question to buy it by
giving money... There is no such initiative," Erdogan's advisor
Yigit Bulut said late on Wednesday.
Babacan on Thursday stood by his comments, saying that he
had clearly explained developments regarding Bank Asya a day
earlier and there was no new information.
Bank Asya attempted earlier this year to form a strategic
partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) but sources
close to the matter told Reuters last month that QIB and Bank
Asya had ended the talks after a disagreement over price.
Though state-owned Ziraat Bank is seen as the most likely
partner for Bank Asya but the two banks have not officially
begun talks.
Analysts at Oyak Securities said in a note to clients that
the to and fro "adds to the uncertainty surrounding the bank"
and the "controversial statements from authorities and the PM's
chief advisor regarding Bank Asya might add to the worries
regarding economy management after the elections."
The Prime Minister and his deputy are increasingly at odds
ahead of a presidential election on August 10.
Babacan, in charge of the economy and seen by investors as a
market-friendly voice in the ruling AK Party, guided the Turkish
economy towards unprecedented stability in recent years, whilst
trying to tackle long-term imbalances including inflation and a
stubborn current account deficit.
Erdogan's personal preference for a more pro-growth economic
policy has, however, given rise to talk of a battle of wills in
the top tiers of government that could shift in his favour if,
as expected, Babacan leaves politics after the parliamentary
elections.
