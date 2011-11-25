BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkish lender Bank Asya , which offers non-interest banking services adhering to Islamic law, said on Friday it had postponed its planned sukuk issue due to negative international market developments.
Bank Asya said on Oct. 20 it had mandated Citigroup Global Markets Limited and UBS for a five-year sukuk with a volume of up to $300 million. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.