ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkish lender Bank Asya , which offers non-interest banking services adhering to Islamic law, said on Friday it had postponed its planned sukuk issue due to negative international market developments.

Bank Asya said on Oct. 20 it had mandated Citigroup Global Markets Limited and UBS for a five-year sukuk with a volume of up to $300 million. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)