ISTANBUL Jan 27 Turkish Islamic lender Bank
Asya said it had decided to make a cash capital
increase of 33 percent to 1.2 billion lira ($515 million) and
was selling an 18 percent stake in retailer Yeni Magazacilik
(A101) for 298 million lira.
The bank last week said it had weathered mass deposit
withdrawals, which the media said were orchestrated by
government supporters as part of a backlash against a corruption
scandal blamed on an influential cleric.
Turkish media say state-owned companies and institutional
depositors loyal to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan have withdrawn
4 billion lira ($1.79 billion), some 20 percent of the bank's
total deposits, over the last month to try to sink the lender.
($1 = 2.3314 Turkish liras)
