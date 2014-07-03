BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Thursday reports that exclusive talks had ended with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) over acquiring a stake in the Turkish lender did not reflect the truth.
Four sources close to the matter told Reuters that QIB and Bank Asya had ended exclusive talks over QIB acquiring a stake in Bank Asya, with valuation concerns said to be behind the decision.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.