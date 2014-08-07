ISTANBUL Aug 7 Turkey's state social security institution said on Thursday it has ended its to services accord with Islamic lender Bank Asya, hours after Turkish authorities cancelled a tax collection deal with it.

Bank Asya has seen its profits and capital base take a blow since it found itself at the centre of a power struggle between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his former ally-turned-foe Fethullah Gulen, the Islamic cleric whose followers are among the founders of the bank. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Daren Butler)