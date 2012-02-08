ISTANBUL Feb 8 Turkish lender Bank Asya , which offers non-interest banking services that comply with Islamic law, said on Wednesday it was in talks with investors on the sale of its insurance unit Isik Sigorta.

The bank may consider selling the insurer as a whole depending on the bids it attracts and was conducting talks itself after a mandate given to HSBC on the sale expired, the bank's general manager Abdullah Celik told a news conference. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay)