ISTANBUL May 2 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya
said on Thursday it had secured a $380 million
syndicated Islamic loan from 28 banks.
The lender said in a statement that the the facility carries
a profit rate of 125 basis points over the relevant benchmark.
The syndicated loan comprises a $230.5 million tranche and a
115.3 million euro segment, and is structured as a murabaha
facility. Under a murabaha structure, a financial institution
agrees to purchase merchandise for a client and the client
promises to buy it from the institution at an agreed mark-up.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)