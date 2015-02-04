* Regulator cites insufficient transparency
* TMSF says move aimed to prevent bank failing
* Move draws accusations of political meddling
* PM Davutoglu says move not political
(Adds PM Davutoglu comment)
By Ebru Tuncay and Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, Feb 4 Turkey has taken control of Bank
Asya, the Islamic lender caught up in a feud between
President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah
Gulen.
The action by Turkey's banking regulators follows a run on
deposits at Bank Asya last year when the lender became embroiled
in the power struggle between Erdogan and Gulen, whose followers
had set up the bank.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said late on
Wednesday that the bank had failed to meet legal criteria, and
the takeover of its management by Turkey's Savings Deposit
Insurance Fund (TMSF) was not a political decision.
"Bank Asya decision has no political dimension, it is a
completely legal decision. The legal criteria are for everyone,
for every company," Davutoglu told broadcaster Kanal 7 in
televised comments.
"This decision will not damage the economy or other banks,"
Davutoglu said. He added that investors should not be worried as
no company would be touched as long as they obeyed the rules.
Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, which has powers to
deal with troubled banks, said the move was designed "to protect
the bank's shareholders, clients, the banking sector and Turkish
economy and prevent a new failed bank."
But Turkey's move to seize control has prompted accusations
of political meddling that could also hurt the country's
reputation with international investors.
Outside Bank Asya's headquarters in Istanbul a group of
around 100 people gathered behind police barriers to protest
against the regulator's action, including women in headscarves
reading Muslim prayer books.
"This is an operation with purely political motives," said
media sector worker Muhammed Agcagozu, 26, who like many Bank
Asya customers has come out to support it against what they say
is a government-orchestrated bid to scuttle it.
Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency cited
insufficient transparency to allow for proper regulation of the
bank as the reason for its decision to take control.
Bank Asya said on Wednesday that its operations would not be
affected. It also named a new nine-member management board in a
separate statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
Islamic lenders' association general secretary Osman Akyuz
told Reuters the action would not create systemic risk in the
banking market.
But Selin Sayek Boke, deputy chairman of the main opposition
CHP party, said the move was a "scandal." "The destruction of
hard-won institutional respectability and credibility for
political goals is wrecking the reputation, power and future of
Turkey's economy," she said in a statement.
"PERSONAL GRUDGE"
Shares in other companies linked to Gulen's followers fell
initially after the regulator's move, but then rebounded. Gold
miner Koza Altn rose 0.3 percent, mining company
Koza Madencilik fell 1.8 percent and energy firm Ipek
Dogal Enerji fell 1.3 percent.
The main Istanbul share index fell 1.29 percent,
with banks down 2.49 percent, also pressured by the
central bank's decision on Tuesday not to hold an early policy
meeting to cut rates.
Investment analysts expressed concern about the impact of
the regulator's action on investors' view of Turkey.
"This operation is very much linked to a personal grudge and
it goes down very badly with investor communities. Once this
perception is spread, you can't change it," Global Source
Partners economist Atilla Yesilada said.
Bank Asya depositors, including state-owned firms and
institutions, last year withdrew 4 billion lira ($1.7 billion),
or some 20 percent of its deposits, according to media reports.
Shares in Bank Asya, of which around 54 percent are publicly
traded, were moved to the stock exchange's watchlist market in
September, where companies are kept under surveillance. The
shares trade for a limited time each day.
They fell 1.64 percent to 0.60 lira on the watchlist
companies market on Wednesday. They were at 1.24 lira when they
were suspended from the main Istanbul market last August.
A 2023 dollar bond issued by Bank Asya jumped 10 cents in
price to its highest level since mid-Sept 2014.
"The government intervention into Bank Asya is constructive
for its sukuks (Islamic bonds) if negative for the share price,
by removing uncertainty about plans for it," Jefferies analyst
Richard Segal said. "The drain on its operations may now be
reversed."
In November, Bank Asya cut a third of its workforce and more
than a quarter of its branches in an turnaround attempt.
Turkish media reported on Tuesday that Turkey had cancelled
Gulen's passport in a further escalation of Erdogan's campaign
against the cleric who has lived in self-imposed exile in
Pennsylvania since 1999.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Sujata Rao in
London; Writing by Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing
by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)