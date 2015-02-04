BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
ISTANBUL Feb 4 Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) said on Wednesday Ankara's move to takeover management of Islamic lender Bank Asya was designed to protect shareholders, clients and the banking sector and prevent the bank failing.
It said in a written statement the measure was aimed to achieve transparency and facilitate supervision of the bank.
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.