ISTANBUL Nov 11 Bank Asya's net loss in the
third quarter was due to higher loan provisions as it sought to
increase its asset quality, and the Islamic lender's operations
are continuing "healthily," the Turkish bank said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Bank Asya fell to a 301 million lira ($133 million) net loss
in the third quarter from a 60 million lira profit a year
earlier as its assets declined sharply, it said earlier in a
stock exchange filing.
The bank said its capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.32
percent.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)