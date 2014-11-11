ISTANBUL Nov 11 Bank Asya's net loss in the third quarter was due to higher loan provisions as it sought to increase its asset quality, and the Islamic lender's operations are continuing "healthily," the Turkish bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bank Asya fell to a 301 million lira ($133 million) net loss in the third quarter from a 60 million lira profit a year earlier as its assets declined sharply, it said earlier in a stock exchange filing.

The bank said its capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.32 percent. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)