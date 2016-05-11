ISTANBUL May 11 Turkey will attempt to sell Islamic lender Bank Asya, seized by regulators last year, by May 29 or will liquidate it, the head of a banking regulatory body said on Wednesday.

Authorities took over Bank Asya last year amid a feud between the government and a religious movement affiliated with the lender. Chairman Sakir Ercan Gul told Reuters the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund of Turkey will work to sell the bank until the last possible date. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)