BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
ISTANBUL May 11 Turkey will attempt to sell Islamic lender Bank Asya, seized by regulators last year, by May 29 or will liquidate it, the head of a banking regulatory body said on Wednesday.
Authorities took over Bank Asya last year amid a feud between the government and a religious movement affiliated with the lender. Chairman Sakir Ercan Gul told Reuters the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund of Turkey will work to sell the bank until the last possible date. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.