UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
ISTANBUL Aug 7 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Thursday the annulment of an agreement between the bank and the finance ministry allowing it to collect taxes would not have a significant impact on its operations.
The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it will appeal against the cancellation decision. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
