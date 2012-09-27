BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes acquires portfolio of 3,106 single-family rental homes for $815 million
ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Thursday it had mandated investment bank Is Yatirim for a sukuk issue worth up to 150 million lira ($84 million) with a one-year maturity.
The lender made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7922 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd has named a new acting general counsel in a wave of management changes as the nutrition and supplements company works to comply with a legal settlement with U.S. regulators last year over deceiving customers, according to a person familiar with the hiring decision.