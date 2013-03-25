ISTANBUL, March 25 Turkish Islamic lender Bank
Asya has raised $250 million in international markets
through a subordinated sukuk issue with a ten-year maturity, the
bank's chief executive Ahmet Beyaz said on Monday.
Strong investor demand and a need to improve capital
adequacy ratios (CAR) are causing Turkey's Islamic banks to
consider issuing subordinated sukuk, bankers and analysts told
Reuters last month.
Beyaz said in a statement this issue would raise its CAR to
around 16 percent from 13 percent. The notes priced at par to
yield 7.5 percent.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD, HSBC and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi were joint lead managers on the
transaction.
Regionally, 52 percent of the investors were in Europe, 35
percent in the Middle East and 13 percent in Asia.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)