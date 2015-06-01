(Recasts with comment from lawyer and editor)
ISTANBUL, June 1 Shareholders of Turkey's Bank
Asya plan to challenge the takeover of the Islamic
lender by regulators, a lawyer said on Monday, the latest move
in a power struggle between President Tayyip Erdogan and a
prominent cleric.
Regulators announced on Friday they would take over the
lender, saying its financial structure and management presented
a threat to the financial system. The bank was set up by
followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former Erdogan
ally.
Erdogan has accused Gulen - whose adherents run schools,
broadcasters and newspapers - of attempting to create a
"parallel state" to topple him, something the cleric denies.
Shareholders of the bank will bring charges against both the
banking watchdog and Turkey's insurance deposit fund, lawyer
Suleyman Tasbas told Reuters.
Turkish authorities have stepped up a campaign against
Gulen's followers ahead of parliamentary elections on June 7,
with journalists at Gulen-affiliated newspapers and television
stations detained in recent months.
The editor of the Gulen-affiliated Zaman newspaper, who was
himself detained last December and remains under a travel ban,
told Reuters he was concerned about further arrests and seizures
of businesses with links to the cleric.
"Any operation would be illegal and unconstitutional and
carry with it great political risk. With just 5-6 days to go
before the election, the aim must be to silence and frighten the
media," he said.
The campaign against Bank Asya came to a head last year when
its depositors, including state-owned firms and institutions,
withdrew 4 billion lira ($1.5 billion), amounting to around 20
percent of its deposits, putting it under immense pressure and
eroding its earnings and capital base.
Tasbas, the lawyer, disputed that the latest regulatory
action had been done to protect depositors, noting that Asya was
profitable again.
"You don't need to protect depositors in a profit making
company. If a company is making profits, it will continue
operating. Only if it's making loss, you would need to protect
depositors and ensure market stability."
Shares of Bank Asya were suspended temporarily on the
Istanbul watchlist market on Monday after Friday's seizure of
the bank, the Istanbul bourse said.
($1 = 2.6784 liras)
