* BankAtlantic says deal is expected to close in 2nd qtr 2012

* Says deal is expected to clear legal hurdles

* BB&T had agreed to buy BankAtlantic unit in November

By Tanya Agrawal

March 13 BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc's shares doubled on Tuesday morning, after BB&T Corp agreed to take on $285 million of its liabilities, raising hopes that the North Carolina-based bank's deal to buy BankAtlantic's banking unit would go through.

BB&T said in exchange for assuming the liabilities it will receive a 95 percent interest in a newly formed limited liability company, which will comprise of a $423 million pool of loans and $17 million of other net assets.

BB&T Chief Executive Kelly King said the modification to the agreement addresses litigation obstacles and allows the transaction to move forward.

"It looks like the deal will be approved by the judge and that's why the shares are probably up so much," Raymond James analyst Michael Rose told Reuters.

In November, BB&T had agreed to buy the unit, which had $3.3 billion in deposits, but faced resistance from BankAtlantic investors, who feared that the deal favored the management over debtholders.

In February, a Delaware Chancery court judge blocked the deal, ruling in favor of the investors.

Vice Chancellor Travis Laster had said the deal violated rights of investors by transferring most of BankAtlantic's assets to BB&T, while leaving debt obligations and distressed assets behind.

BB&T said it estimates the recoverable principal value from the LLC to be about $350 million and expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter.

Shares of BankAtlantic were trading up 68 percent at $3.24 in heavily traded volumes during morning trade. They had earlier touched a high of $3.86.

BB&T stock was up more than 1 percent at $29.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.