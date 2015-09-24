(Updates with comment from the SEC)

By Jonathan Stempel

Sept 24 A federal judge ordered BBX Capital Corp, a Florida company once known as BankAtlantic Bancorp, and Chief Executive Alan Levan to pay $4.55 million and $1.3 million of fines respectively after being found liable for defrauding investors before the financial crisis.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles in Miami also banned Levan from serving as a public company officer or director for two years.

Levan will resign as chief executive of BBX, a job he has had since 1994, and its majority owner BFC Financial Corp unless the ban is put on hold. It will not take effect for at least 90 days.

Gayles imposed the civil penalties in a case brought in January 2012 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A jury in December found the defendants liable for misleading investors about BankAtlantic's health in a July 2007 conference call.

Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's director of enforcement, in a statement said the judgment holds BBX and Levan "accountable for their financial crisis misdeeds."

Eugene Stearns, a lawyer for the defendants, said his clients will appeal.

The SEC accused BankAtlantic and Levan of having downplayed, in press releases and conference calls, the risks of loans that the Fort Lauderdale-based lender had made on large tracts of land that were meant for single-family homes and condominiums.

It said the defendants knew by March 2007 that many loans were troubled but waited until October to disclose large losses. BankAtlantic's stock price then fell 38 percent in one day.

The fines were close to the $5.2 million and $1.56 million that the SEC sought against BBX and Levan, respectively.

Stearns said the judge "scolded" Levan at a Thursday hearing for not admitting that the SEC's claims were valid.

"To be punished for protesting your innocence is a little disturbing," Stearns said.

Levan, in a statement, said he was "very disappointed" in the penalties.

SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns had no immediate comment.

BankAtlantic was renamed BBX after selling its main banking assets in 2012 to North Carolina's BB&T Corp.

In 2008, BankAtlantic had sued prominent banking analyst Richard Bove over his report, titled "Who Is Next?", which it said intimated that it might be at risk of failure.

Levan at the time said "no one would ever conclude that BankAtlantic belongs to any list of 'next.'"

BankAtlantic and Bove eventually settled.

The case is SEC v BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 12-60082. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Christian Plumb)