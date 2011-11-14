* Posts Q3 loss of 635 million euros after one-off items

* Writes down Greek debt, goodwill in Kazakhstan and Ukraine

* Sees no need for state air or measures to boost capital

* Plans to cut 800 of 10,800 jobs in Austria (Adds quotes from conference call)

VIENNA, Nov 14 UniCredit unit Bank Austria, the leading lender in emerging Europe, said it needed no state aid or more capital, despite a 635 million euro ($866 million) third-quarter loss due to hits on Greek debt and operations in eastern Europe.

"Regardless of these one-off effects, our bank is sound, and we do not need state aid or any additional capital measures. And we strongly expect a positive result for the year as a whole, as we did during the entire crisis in the past three years," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said.

Its Italian parent fared less well, plunging to a 10.6 billion euro loss in the quarter and unveiling plans for a 7.5 billion euro rights issue.

Bank Austria just eked out a nine-month net profit of around 4.5 million euros after taking a 304 million euro hit on Greek sovereign debt and writing down goodwill on operations in Kazakhstan and Ukraine by 650 million euros. It blamed the impairment losses on the higher cost of capital and lower earnings expectations in view of economic trends.

But it stressed its underlying business was strong, with lending volume up nearly 3 percent, customer deposits up 6 percent and provisioning charges down by a fifth in the first nine months.

Its Core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.42 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of September, it said, the equivalent of 9.7 percent under new regulatory rules that will make banks hold core capital of at least 9 percent by mid-2012.

It said it would cut 800 of the group's 10,800 jobs in Austria by 2015 without forced lay-offs and did not plan to withdraw entirely from any countries in central and eastern Europe, where it will add a net 1,135 staff. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)