VIENNA Feb 13 UniCredit unit
Bank Austria expects an additional hit of around 100 million
euros ($131.9 million) from writedowns on Greek sovereign debt
in 2011 results but will still make a profit, Chief Executive
Willibald Cernko told a newspaper.
"We have already written down 60 percent. We will write down
80 percent overall, which means we will have value adjustments
again in the order of magnitude of 100 million euros," he said
in an interview with Wirtschaftsblatt published on Monday.
After marking its Greek holdings to market values it may see
the downward trend reverse in the first quarter of 2012, he
added.
Asked if Bank Austria would make a 2011 profit despite the
Greek writedowns, he said: "yes" but declined to go into any
details or say whether it might pay a dividend to its parent.
Asked about the impact of a deal to let borrowers in Hungary
repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, he said Bank
Austria was not as affected as were some peers.
"We are not so exposed in this area, (we) were nonetheless
cautious and have set aside 60 million euros. But we are still
positive and are among the most profitable banks in that
country," he said.
Asked if Bank Austria, the biggest lender in emerging
Europe, would make a 2012 profit, he said he expected "positive
developments" and that it would not need any state aid.
He thought bad loan rates would not rise in eastern Europe.
"We are seeing that in risk costs, which are falling for the
third year in a row. I do not count myself here among the
pessimists."
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)