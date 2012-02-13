VIENNA Feb 13 UniCredit unit Bank Austria expects an additional hit of around 100 million euros ($131.9 million) from writedowns on Greek sovereign debt in 2011 results but will still make a profit, Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told a newspaper.

"We have already written down 60 percent. We will write down 80 percent overall, which means we will have value adjustments again in the order of magnitude of 100 million euros," he said in an interview with Wirtschaftsblatt published on Monday.

After marking its Greek holdings to market values it may see the downward trend reverse in the first quarter of 2012, he added.

Asked if Bank Austria would make a 2011 profit despite the Greek writedowns, he said: "yes" but declined to go into any details or say whether it might pay a dividend to its parent.

Asked about the impact of a deal to let borrowers in Hungary repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, he said Bank Austria was not as affected as were some peers.

"We are not so exposed in this area, (we) were nonetheless cautious and have set aside 60 million euros. But we are still positive and are among the most profitable banks in that country," he said.

Asked if Bank Austria, the biggest lender in emerging Europe, would make a 2012 profit, he said he expected "positive developments" and that it would not need any state aid.

He thought bad loan rates would not rise in eastern Europe.

"We are seeing that in risk costs, which are falling for the third year in a row. I do not count myself here among the pessimists."

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)