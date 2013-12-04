VIENNA Dec 4 UniCredit unit Bank Austria has asked prosecutors to investigate a leak of customer data that magazine News then published, the bank said on Wednesday.

"Bank Austria has filed with prosecutors a complaint against unidentified persons because this concerns data that are subject to banking secrecy and protection of privacy," it said in a statement.

In a report posted on its website, News magazine said it had obtained data from Bank Austria's treasury department that showed several clients and the profits that bank made on trades for them. It did not say how it came upon the documents, which it said showed details for customers, including state and local governments, utilities, health insurers and churches.

The News reporter responsible for the article said it was legitimate to publish the details, as they concerned speculation with public funds. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens)