BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
VIENNA Aug 6 UniCredit's Bank Austria does not expect falling pretax profit at its Russian business to worsen in the second half, Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said on Thursday.
The Russian division's first-half pretax profit fell by about 16 percent to 155 million euros ($169 million).
($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.