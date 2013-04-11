China stocks rise sharply after securities regulator restricts share selling
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.
VIENNA, April 11 UniCredit unit Bank Austria's profit will take a hit of around 70 million euros ($92 million) this year as a result of a Swiss court ruling, Bank Austria said on Thursday.
Switzerland's supreme court has rejected the bank's appeal against a lower court ruling ordering the group to pay around 254 million euros in a case brought nearly 20 years ago by Germany's BvS reconstruction agency for eastern Germany.
"As Bank Austria has already built up appropriate risk provisions for this scenario, the residual P&L effect from this court ruling should be approximately 70 million euros in 2013," it said in a statement.
It said it would re-launch legal action against BvS over the case in Germany.
($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses, said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190 million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and increase its general working capital.