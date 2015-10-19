UPDATE 1-China's Ant set to ink $3.5 bln loan to help fund MoneyGram bid - Basis Point
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
MILAN Oct 19 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is considering the sale of retail and small and medium enterprise businesses at its Bank Austria unit, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
"It is one of the options on the table," the source said.
Earlier on Monday a report published on the website of Austrian newspaper Der Standard said talks were underway to sell most of Bank Austria's retail and small and medium business financing segments. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
RIYADH, May 4 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, plans to apply for a licence from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority for its investment bank, its group chief executive told reporters on Thursday.