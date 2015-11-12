VIENNA Nov 12 UniCredit unit Bank
Austria said it will decide before December on whether to
restructure or sell its retail business in Austria, according to
an open letter published by the lender on Thursday.
On Wednesday, UniCredit announced it was looking at the
future of its Austrian retail business and planned to slash its
workforce by 18,200 people with job cuts planned in both local
and global corporate centres as well as in commercial banks in
Italy, Germany, Austria and central and eastern Europe.
In a letter published in newspapers across Austria on
Thursday, Bank Austria CEO Willibald Cernko said the lender had
already taken steps but more needed to be done to return the
retail business to profitability.
"Please give us time until the beginning of December to make
a responsible decision over our future direction that will
equally satisfy the interest of our customers, our employees and
our shareholders," Cernko wrote in the open letter.
According to sources, UniCredit has held talks with Austrian
bank BAWAG PSK, majority owned by U.S. firms
Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset
Management, over a potential sale of Bank Austria's retail arm.
Bank Austria's retail business, which has around 220
branches and employs 9,200 people in Austria, made a pre-tax
loss of 41 million in the first nine months of the year.
The lender became part of UniCredit in 2005 and has already
said it would cut 800 jobs for certain by 2018, 130 of which
will be slashed before year-end. Its retail arm has 1.6 million
customers, including small businesses.
