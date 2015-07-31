(Adds background)
WARSAW, July 31 Caixabank is not
planning any acquisitions outside Spain, its chief executive
said on Friday, denying reports that it is interested in
Poland's BPH.
GE Capital has said it was considering selling its
87.3 percent stake in BPH, Poland's No.11 bank by assets with a
market capitalisation of $792 million.
On Friday, Polish daily Puls Biznesu said Caixabank, Italy's
UniCredit, Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki and
local insurer PZU were all interested in the stake.
"We're not looking for acquisitions outside Spain,"
Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said during a webcast with
analysts, a spokesman said.
Three banking sources, however, said the Puls Biznesu report
was accurate.
"There is some interest, but PZU is the clear leader," a
senior banking source told Reuters confirming all four names.
Another two banking sources also named all four bidders.
This month a senior financial sector source said that BPH
owner is under pressure to sell.
The main obstacle has been BPH's Swiss franc-denominated
mortgage portfolio. Polish politicians have suggested banks
convert such mortgages into zlotys at historical rates, a move
that could cost lenders up to 64 billion zlotys ($16.96
billion).
Poland's financial regulator KNF has also said if it was to
allow any foreign bank to pull out from the CEE region's biggest
economy, the foreign bank would have to keep the Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages portfolio on its books.
State-controlled PZU, Eastern Europe's largest insurer, has
long been seen as the sole contender for BPH.
The insurer refused to comment.
So did the press office of Czarnecki, who controls Polish
financial group Getin Noble Bank. BPH, GE, and
UniCredit also declined to comment.
UniCredit has been selling assets to boost its financial
strength as its core capital ratio. Its Polish arm, Pekao SA
is well capitalised and has an appetite for
acquisitions, but the regulator has said that the concentration
level in the Polish banking sector is close to optimal.
Czarnecki's group already has a Swiss franc mortgages
portfolio, so analysts doubt if the regulator would allow the
billionaire to take over another bank.
($1 = 3.7733 zlotys)
