WARSAW, July 31 Caixabank is not planning any acquisitions outside Spain, the lender's chief executive said on Friday, denying reports it is bidding for General Electric's (GE) Polish Bank BPH.

Earlier on Friday, Polish daily Puls Biznesu said Caixabank, Italy's UniCredit, Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki and local insurer PZU were all in the race for BPH, Poland's No. 11 lender in terms of assets.

"We're not looking for acquisitions outside Spain," Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said during a webcast with analysts, according to a spokesman for Caixabank.

Three banking sources, however, said the Puls Biznesu report was accurate.

PZU, BPH, GE, UniCredit and the press office for Czarnecki, who controls Polish financial group Getin Noble Bank, all declined to comment. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan, Julien Toyer in Madrid and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and David Clarke)