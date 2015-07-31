WARSAW, July 31 Caixabank is not
planning any acquisitions outside Spain, the lender's chief
executive said on Friday, denying reports it is bidding for
General Electric's (GE) Polish Bank BPH.
Earlier on Friday, Polish daily Puls Biznesu said Caixabank,
Italy's UniCredit, Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki
and local insurer PZU were all in the race for BPH,
Poland's No. 11 lender in terms of assets.
"We're not looking for acquisitions outside Spain,"
Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said during a webcast with
analysts, according to a spokesman for Caixabank.
Three banking sources, however, said the Puls Biznesu report
was accurate.
PZU, BPH, GE, UniCredit and the press office for Czarnecki,
who controls Polish financial group Getin Noble Bank,
all declined to comment.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by
Valentina Za in Milan, Julien Toyer in Madrid and Marcin Goettig
in Warsaw; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and David Clarke)