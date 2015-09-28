WARSAW, Sept 28 General Electric might
sell its Polish business Bank BPH as early as this
year, Andrzej Klesyk, head of insurer PZU said on
Monday.
"It is possible. I have an impression that guys from the US
have not taken the decision yet. The ball is in their court,"
Klesyk told reporters.
"We're ready for this and also other takeovers. We hope that
falling banks' valuations will help us in negotiations," he also
said.
PZU, central Europe's biggest insurer, is trying to create a
medium-sized bank through Alior Bank, which it already
controls. It is also interested in buying Raiffeisen's Polish
arm Raiffeisen Polbank, as well as state-controlled
BOS, according to sources.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski.
Editing by Jane Merriman)