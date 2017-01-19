ATHENS Jan 19 The confirmation of billionaire
investor Wilbur Ross as U.S. Commerce Secretary will not affect
his investment fund's shareholdings in the Bank of Cyprus
, WL Ross fund management company said on Thursday.
Responding to media speculation about WL Ross fund holdings
in Bank of Cyprus group and Wilbur Ross's role as vice-chairman
of the bank, his company said it would remain "actively
involved" with the bank.
"WL Ross & Co is in discussions with the bank regarding
Wilbur Ross's replacement on the board should he be confirmed,"
it said.
"WL Ross & Co. is pleased with the progress that Bank of
Cyprus' management team is making regarding the execution of its
strategy and looks forward to continuing to work together."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)