FRANKFURT Nov 28 Private-sector deposits in commercial banks in Greece fell almost 4 percent in October from the previous month, while banks in other crisis-hit euro zone states fared better, European Central Bank data showed on Monday.

Greek banks saw deposits, excluding those from central government and financial institutions, fall to 182.5 billion euros from 189.4 billion the previous month.

They are now down 25 percent from the peak in December 2009 and at their lowest level since May 2007.

Deposits at Irish banks stayed relatively stable at 196.9 billion euros, down from 198.9 billion in September.

In Spain, deposits fell to 1.693 trillion euros from 1.717 trillion.

Italy and Portugal, however, saw private-sector bank deposits rise. In Italy, the latest country to be sucked into the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, deposits increased to 1.400 trillion euros in October from 1.397 trillion the previous month and in Portugal they rose to 235.0 billion euros from 231.1 billion.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though such sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures.