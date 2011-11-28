FRANKFURT Nov 28 Private-sector deposits
in commercial banks in Greece fell almost 4 percent in October
from the previous month, while banks in other crisis-hit euro
zone states fared better, European Central Bank data showed on
Monday.
Greek banks saw deposits, excluding those from central
government and financial institutions, fall to 182.5 billion
euros from 189.4 billion the previous month.
They are now down 25 percent from the peak in December 2009
and at their lowest level since May 2007.
Deposits at Irish banks stayed relatively stable at 196.9
billion euros, down from 198.9 billion in September.
In Spain, deposits fell to 1.693 trillion euros from 1.717
trillion.
Italy and Portugal, however, saw private-sector bank
deposits rise. In Italy, the latest country to be sucked into
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, deposits increased to 1.400
trillion euros in October from 1.397 trillion the previous month
and in Portugal they rose to 235.0 billion euros from 231.1
billion.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though such
sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems
are unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)