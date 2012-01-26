(Adds detail, background)

DUBAI, JAN 26 - Oman's Bank Dhofar posted a 5.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, although it didn't help to arrest a large drop in full-year net income, the bank said in a statement to the Muscat bourse on Thursday.

Bank Dhofar, the sultanate's second-largest by market capitalisation, made a net profit 8.3 million rials ($21.6 million) in the fourth-quarter, according to Reuters calculations. That compared with a net profit of 7.9 million rials during the same period in 2010.

Reuters calculated the fourth quarter net profit from previous financial statements.

Net profit for 2011 stood at 14 million rials, down 58 percent on 2010's figure of 33.3 million rials.

Full-year profits were hit by a 26.1 million rials provision the bank took in the second quarter after it lost a court case with Oman International Bank and Ali Redha Trading and Muttrah Holding over the ownership of 1,925,000 of Bank Dhofar shares.

Net loans and advances grew 19 percent to 1.5 billion rials from 1.26 billion at the end of 2010. Deposits were also up, rising 21.6 percent to 1.52 billion rials from 1.25 billion rials in 2010.

In October, Anthony Mahoney was appointed as chief executive officer of the bank.

Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, edged ahead of analysts' expectations when it posted a 3.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 30.4 million rials.

Meanwhile, National Bank of Oman reported on Tuesday a 25.5 percent fourth-quarter profit gain, although this missed analysts' estimates. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)