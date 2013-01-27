BRIEF-Mirae Asset Life Insurance changes CEO to Kim Jae Sik
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Jae Sik from Ha Man Duk, due to Ha Man Duk's resignation
DUBAI Jan 27 Bank Dhofar : * Oman's Bank Dhofar 2012 net profit 37.7 million rials versus 14
million rials year earlier - statement For statement, click on: here
TAIPEI, June 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42 points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent.